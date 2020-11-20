Schmid joins economic development office

VW independent/submitted information

Jane Schmid has joined the staff of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation (VWAEDC) as the workforce development manager reporting to Executive Director Stacy Adam.

Jane Schmid

Schmid will work to support efforts to retain and attract the workforce talent needed by current and future employers. She will manage data to track current conditions and collaborating with school administrators, investors, local and regional business managers, and resource providers, serving as a liaison and resource.

The Business Development Corporation (BDC) of Van Wert has partnered with VWAEDC to fund the initiative. Based on feedback collected from private sector leaders, finding appropriate talent to fill open positions was their No. 1 challenge. The BDC and VWAEDC listened and made plans to expand their partnership to include this workforce development program.

The additional support to businesses is yet another differentiator to retain, attract and grow businesses in Van Wert.

“I am excited to bring my skills and energy to the table where so many great business and education leaders have been working to improve Van Wert and market it as a great place to live, work and raise a family,” Schmid said.

The new workforce development manager comes to the VWAEDC with over 10 years’ experience in local manufacturing management and human resources. Schmid has lived in rural Van Wert County her entire adult life, and has strong ties to agriculture and small business.

“Our county is full of folks with passion and talent that will continue turning the statistics of Van Wert around as we attract workers and residents with all the benefits of small-town rural America,” she added. “I’m thrilled to be learning from these leaders and working in this collaborative effort.”

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation office is located at 145 E. Main St. in Van Wert. Business hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information on the VWAEDC and its programs, call 419.238.2999.