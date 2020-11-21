Convoy planning Christmas in the Village

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Business Association, Convoy Lions Club, and the Village of Convoy Historical Society will be sponsoring 2020 Christmas in the Village. Stop in at the newly restored Convoy Opera House at 111 S. Main St. in Convoy, which is open from 5-8 p.m. and decorated for the Christmas season.

Watch for the signs for Fry Pie Friday pick-up from 6-8 p.m. in front of the Convoy Municipal Building, pull up and orders will be brought to vehicles.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on South Main Street and people may drive up, talk to Santa, and pick up a treat from 6-7 p.m. Whoever gets the bag with the sleigh bell in it will receive a special surprise. The event is sponsored by the Convoy Lions Club.

Check out the horse-drawn wagon rides from 5-8 p.m. Dress warm and enjoy the ride through Convoy to see all the light displays.

At 7 p.m., Christmas on the Corner is sponsored by the Convoy Business Association, which will be lighting the Christmas tree and Nativity scene. There will also be collection boxes for donations of non-perishable food items for the Convoy Helping Hands Food Panty.

Lighting up the Night, starting at 5 p.m., is the time for Convoy residents and those outside of Convoy to light their outside lights. Area residents may nominate their neighbor, a friend, or their own residence to enter the contest for prizes of $150, $100, or $50 towards their electric bill. More info and forms available on Village of Convoy Historical Society and Convoy Business Association Facebook pages. Submit forms to the Convoy Municipal Building by December 16.

Convoy Business Association would like to invite people to visit Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, open until 8 p.m. for shopping convenience. Carryout dinners available at D’s on Main Street, Gibson Barnyard BBQ, and Knight Pizza.

All events subject to change.