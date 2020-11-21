WCS sets date for Grand Illumination event

VW independent/submitted information

WREN — The Wren Christmas Society put up decorations in the village on Saturday, November 14, and the Grand Illumination will be this Saturday, November 28, at dark (approximately 6 p.m.).

Due to Covid-19 concerns, the Christmas Society did not have the Create Your Own Christmas scene contest. Therefore, this year the lights will be turned on by Christmas Society members.

Also due to pandemic concerns, plans for Santa and Mrs. Claus are pending at this time. Tentative dates should if feel safe to host Santa and Mrs. Claus, will be Saturday, December 12, and Friday and Saturday, December 18-19, from 6 to 8 p.m. Check Facebook and local media for updates.

Carriage rides, hot chocolate, and cookies have been cancelled for this year.

The Wren Christmas Society wishes everyone a safe, healthy Christmas season.