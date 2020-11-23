2020 Leadercast sponsors thanked

To the Editor:

Originally scheduled as a live event on May 7, the presentation of Leadercast: “Positive Disruption:” was shifted to a three-session series that took place over the last six weeks.

It became apparent in the spring, and again towards the fall of 2020, that we wouldn’t be able to host the live event, or a re-broadcast event in person at Lifehouse Church. We connected with the teams of our lead sponsors, with Van Wert Health, Central Insurance Companies, Kenn-Feld Group, and Lifehouse Church, to shift the event into a virtual series format.

The series sessions were primarily led by a small team from each lead sponsor, which culminated in three one-hour live LeaderChat sessions utilizing Zoom.

The Chamber would like to thank following members for sponsoring Leadercast “Positive Disruption” series: Central Insurance Companies, Kenn-Feld Group, Van Wert Health, Lifehouse Church, Van Wert Manor, Vantage Career Center, TSC, Tenneco Inc. and Overholt Moorman Electric.

To learn more about the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, find it on the web at vanwertchamber.com, on Facebook and Instagram, by calling at 419.238.4390, or by email at chamber@vanwertchamber.com.

Mark Verville

Chamber President/CEO

via email