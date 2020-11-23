Martha Belle Stripe

Martha Belle Stripe, 86, left this Earth to be with the love of her life, Frank, on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Martha was the daughter of Carl and Alice (McCray) Parsons, who both preceded her in death. She was born July 26, 1934, and on March 13, 1954, she married Franklin Delano Stripe Sr., who also preceded her in death.

Martha was a homemaker and the mother of four ornery boys. She loved her family more than life itself. Anyone who knew her knew she was a lover of garage sales and built many collections around them, especially angels, owls, and trinkets of all kinds. She also loved putting puzzles together and listening to country music. She was a member of Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert.

Survivors include her sons, Franklin D. (Debra) Stripe Jr. of Bellefontaine, and Richard D. Stripe, Marvin W. (Renee) Stripe, and Jeff Stripe, all of Van Wert; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are five brothers, Carl (Judy) Parsons, Miles (Carol) Parsons, Roger (Linda) Parsons, Doyle (Pam) Parsons, and Merle (Deb) Parsons, all of Van Wert, and two sisters, Shirley Arnett and Romaine (Donnie) Sparks.

A daughter-in-law, Dorothy “Susie” Stripe; two granddaughters, Stacie Marie Stripe and Teala Nichole Stripe; a great grandson, Christian Gephart; two brothers, Kenneth Parsons and Richard Parsons; and two sisters, Barbra Moorman and Betty Vaught, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, at Cowan and Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Health.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.