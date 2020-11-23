United Way donation…

Teem Wholesale Inc. recently put the final touches on its 2020-2021 campaign for the United Way of Van Wert County. Employees made donations to support the 34 local agencies funded by United Way. Employee pledges were generously matched by the company, for a total donation of nearly $5,000. In addition, Teem Wholesale held a t-shirt incentive, and each employee who donated to the United Way received a free “Live United” t-shirt. United Way photo