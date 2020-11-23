VW Cougars: The team’s state title a bright spot in 2020

Van Wert Cougar players and staff celebrate following the team’s Division IV state football championship — the first-ever team state title for the school. photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

MASSILLON — Five seasons after finishing 0-10, the Van Wert Cougars are Division IV football state champions.

In a year filled with uncertainty caused by COVID-19, the Cougars capped off their improbable run to the 2020 state title by stunning Mentor Lake Catholic with 17 fourth-quarter points on Sunday, including the game winning 25-yard field goal by Damon McCracken, a sophomore who had yet to attempt a field goal in a varsity game.

Final score: Van Wert 31, Mentor Lake Catholic 28.

To get there, the 11-1 Cougars, tabbed as the No. 5 seed in Region 14, had to travel more miles than perhaps any other team in the playoffs, regardless of division. LaGrange, Bellevue, Shelby, Piqua, and, finally, Massillon, which replaced Fortress Obetz as the title game site, were the stops the Cougars had to make during the playoffs. They also had to defeat the No. 4, No. 8, and No. 3 teams in the state in the playoffs just to make it to the title game.

To win the championship on Sunday, Van Wert was forced to battle back from a 21-7 deficit, and there’s plenty of credit to go around.

It took the blocking of the sometimes unheralded offensive line — Kody Kline, Turner Witten, Cullen Dunn, Logan Dotson, and Eli Kline to clear the way for Owen Treece to run and throw. It took Treece’s pinpoint passing ability and Houdini-like magic with his legs. It took good hands by Maddix Crutchfield, Connor Pratt, Nate Jackson, and Dru Johnson to catch critical passes, and it took good downfield blocking by Ian Cowan to pave the way for more yards.

On defense, defensive linemen Ty Jackson and Turner Witten seemed to get stronger as the game went on, as they slowed Lake Catholic’s running game to a near crawl in the fourth quarter. Aidan Pratt and Cullen Dunn were key players in that effort and linebacker Jacob Fuerst, who burst on the scene in Week No. 3, came up big on the biggest stage. Treece and fellow linebacker Jacob Place always seemed to be around the ball and the secondary of Johnson, Jackson, Connor Pratt, and Trey Laudick came up big when they had to.

Van Wert’s various special teams units played their absolute best game of the season on Sunday, including Johnson, who averaged 41 yards per punt. Kickoff and punt returns were outstanding as were the coverage teams. The Cougars blocked a punt and then there’s McCracken, who booted four extra points and the field goal.

There’s also the coaching staff — head coach Keith Recker, along with assistants Cole Harting, Steve Sealscott, Josiah Poletta, Bryce Crea, Demond Johnson, Eric Hohman, Jordan Danylchuk, Charlie Witten, and Seth Baer. They put in countless hours during the offseason, regular season, and postseason — far more hours than many people realize.

The hard work by the players and coaches paid off with a most memorable season and a state championship — the first team championship in Van Wert High School history.

In an otherwise dismal year caused by COVID-19, the hard work and dedication by the Cougars brought a sense of pride and happiness to the city of Van Wert and all Van Wert County.

Thank you, gentlemen, for all you did this season. Take a bow. You deserve it.