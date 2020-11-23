W. Evelyn Thurston

W. Evelyn Thurston, 96, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully during her sleep on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from natural causes, while living in her daughter’s home.

She was born August 17, 1924, in Jay County, Indiana, the daughter of Harley and Addie (Woodruff) Kelly, who both preceded her in death.

Evelyn attended elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse, and was a 1942 graduate of Jefferson High School, in Jay County, Indiana. Upon graduation, Evelyn went to work at General Electric Company in Decatur, Indiana. On November 22, 1947, she married W. Gene Thurston. They had three children that Evelyn raised to adulthood on her own following the death of her husband on September 4, 1964. She raised her children while employed as a waitress and a sales clerk at Gunsett Hardware before taking a position at The Marsh Foundation, from which she eventually retired.

Survivors include her son, O. Daniel (Christine) Thurston of Van Wert; a daughter, Judy K (Lynn) Huebner of Van Wert; four grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately called “Grams”, Zackary (Cheryl) Huebner of Cincinnati, Katie Huebner of Toledo, and Jamie Thurston and Jenna (David) Iwaniec, both of South Bend, Indiana; and two great-granddaughters, Aubrie K Sell and Annalynn E. Huebner, both of Toledo.

Evelyn was also preceded in death by two sons, David D. Thurston and Paul L. (in infancy); and all five of her siblings, Woodrow, Richard, Eugene, and Billy Kelly, and Wilma (Kelly) Dugan.

Family was always top priority for Evelyn, they were the loves of her life. Evelyn enjoyed Scrabble and was an avid reader, reading several books weekly from The Brumback Library. She played cards twice weekly with her friends at Westwood Senior Apartments — her final game was played Wednesday, November 4.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Brumback Library or Van Wert County Council on Aging.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, November 27, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Stuart Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.