Betty Katherine Olson

Betty Katherine Olson, 99, of Van Wert, died at 12:40 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born April 29, 1921, in Liberty Township, Van Wert County, the daughter of Ira D. and Hattie Marie (Kiser) Fowler, who both preceded her in death. On August 19, 1942, she married Merle Ray Olson, who died December 28, 2000.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews, including Linda Warthman of Willshire and Max Frye of Van Wert.

She was also preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters, Donald F. Fowler, Doyt F. Fowler, Forest W. Fowler, Cloyd A. Fowler, Helen Cleola Doberl, Mercedes Oatman, Edith Evelyn Frye, Naomi Tschantz, Willodean Lees, Ruth Consideine.

She retired from Aeroquip (Eaton) Corporation after 27 years and was a member of First United Brethren in Christ Church in Van Wert. Betty was 1939 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School.

Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Please wear a mask and respect social distancing while visiting the funeral home.

