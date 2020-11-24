Carlos Tyas

Our Lord and Savior called Carlos Tyas of Van Wert home at 9:44 a.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020.

He was born in Paulding County April 29, 1940, to Norris and Ethyl (Taylor) Tyas, who taught him the value of hard work and honesty.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Landrum, and a brother-in-law, Max Kreischer.

He is survived by two sisters, Shirley Kochenaur of Indiana and Janet Kreischer of Van Wert; his lifelong childhood sweetheart, Betty Tyas of Van Wert; a son, Doug Tyas of Van Wert; two daughters, Cheryl Von (Kelly) Stripe of Defiance and Angie (Scott) Bebout of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Jamey (Sonya) Stripe, Samantha Stripe (Alex Tiffany), Alyssa Bebout, and Jaxon (Morgan) Bebout; and seven great-grandchildren: Donovan, Dexter, and Penelope Stripe; Addisyn Gottschalic, Avaeah Mezuk, and Meredith and Waylon Bebout. He also leaves behind his loving nieces, nephews, good and loyal friends, and neighbors.

Carlos was a student of Blue Creek High School and served three years in the United States Army-RA-TC of the 144th Ordnance Company (ammunition). Upon leaving the service, he was employed by Fort Wayne Wholesales, Aeroquip, and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, where he was a sergeant, arms qualifier, sharpshooter, and a court officer. He also worked at Cooper Farms in Van Wert until his death.

Carlos was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, American Legion Post 178, and Amvets. He was a NASCAR spectator, a Fox News enthusiast, and a Sudoku player extraordinaire. Carlos enjoyed dancing and listening to “real” country music. Always willing to give a helping hand, he was known to open his door to a few who needed a place to stay.

He was a simple man who was quick-witted and a no-nonsense kind of guy. Carlos described himself as a Dutch-Scots-Irish and Yankee. He often was amazed at God’s grace and the “9 lives” that were granted him. If he could have spoken to us, he would have described this last illness as a “rough” one.

Carlos was blessed with a caring family and friends, which he enjoyed spending time with, whether it was riding shotgun to the doctor’s, trips to the Creamery, a hot meal, or to just sit a spell and visit. Lady luck always seemed to be on his side.

A public graveside service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 27, in Taylor Cemetery following a private funeral service, which will be livestreamed shortly after 11 a.m. that day, with Pastor Chris Farmer officiating. A casket honor guard, 21-gun salute, and pallbearers will be provided by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

Family and friends are invited to attend Carlos’ graveside service. Attendees are required to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings.

In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of giving, the family requests people honor Carlos by donating to the Van Wert Humane Society or Disabled American Veterans.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearahrt.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.