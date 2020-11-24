Chloris Hammons

Chloris “Corky” Hammons, 89, of Middle Point, died at 9:40 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born November 24, 1930, in Melrose, the daughter of Wilfred and Dessie (Rayle) Theobald, who both preceded her in death. On November 26, 1950, she married Charles Lee “Chuck” Hammons, who also preceded her in death on October 6, 2006.

Survivors include her three children, Dennis L. (Virginia) Hammons of Middle Point, Michael K. (Lori) Hammons of Van Wert, and Kay E. (Blane) Mohr of Grover Hill; eight grandchildren, Jarret M. (Brady) Hammons, Joshua J. (Theresa) Hammons, Cassandra L. Hammons, Kyle A. (Ebany) Hammons, Brett M. (Allison) Hammons, Raegan E. Hammons, Gavin A. Mohr, and Alyssa F. (Ross) Evans; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Theobald of Spencerville and Paul Theobald of Continental; two sisters, Ruth LaRue of Delphos and Naomi Theobald of Paulding; and a sister-in-law, Barb Theobald of Lima.

Corky was also preceded in death by a sister, Norma Jane Adams; a brother, George Theobald; and two sisters-in-law, Rita Theobald and Ninevah Theobald.

Corky was a 1948 graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Delphos. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, the Hoaglin Sunrise Club and the ladies’ auxiliary of Middle Point Fire Department. She had worked at Federal Mogul in Van Wert for 43years, retiring in 1992.

Due to Covid-19 considerations, there will be private services at the convenience of the family.

Preferred memorials: Lincolnview Athletic Department or Middle Point Fire Department.

