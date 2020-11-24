Freda (Adkins) Farris

Freda (Adkins) “Granny” Farris, 84, of Grover Hill, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Paulding County Hospital in Paulding.

Freda was born November 6, 1936, the daughter of Ernest and Iva Ceola (Leonard) Adkins, who both preceded her in death. On June 21, 1954, she married Journey Farris, who passed away June 1, 2010.

Freda enjoyed listening to bluegrass and gospel music, sewing, and was famous for her biscuits and gravy and fried apples. She enjoyed playing Farkle, spending time with her family, and she loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include three sisters, Sandra Adkins Lee of Haviland, Betty Myers of Paulding, and Merri Adkins of Van Wert; a son, Phil (Robin) Farris of Van Wert; three daughters, Joyce Bland and Beverly (Steve) Bussing, both of Paulding, and Barbara (Steve) Jackson-Landers of Grover Hill; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Freda was also preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley Yoh, Nancy Laukhuf, and Ruth Healy; three brothers, Charles, Virgil, and Weldon Adkins; and two sons-in-law, Kenneth Bland and Greg Jackson.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 28, in Pleasant View Cemetery in Haviland, with the Rev. David To officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Freda’s memory may be directed to the Grover Hill Welcome Park Project.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.