Mary Alice Louagie

Mary Alice Louagie, 89, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:59 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born February 21, 1931, a daughter of Emile and Julia (Deruytter) Louagie, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four sisters, Lena (Joe) Miller, Marie (Dale) Stripe, Laura Marie Louagie, and Pauline (Victor) Garmyn; and four brothers, Joseph Louagie, Richard Louagie, Paul Louagie, and Maurice (Clara) Louagie.

She retired after many years of employment at Van Wert County Courthouse. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

A Mass of Christian Burial and burial will be conducted in private.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

Service arrangements have been made with Brickner Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.