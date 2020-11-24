Paul Perez

Paul Perez, 87, died at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born September 25, 1933, in Spencerville, the son of Jesus and Julia (Morales) Perez, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his sons, Stephan Perez of Van Wert and Andreas Perez of Harlan, Indiana; three grandchildren, Sarah and Stefanie Perez, both of Roanoke, Indiana, and Alisa Perez of Hartford City, Indiana; three great-grandchildren, Gavin, Conner, and Corbin; three siblings, Pat Robison and Evelyn Perez, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Alice Villagomez of Decatur, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie L. “Marliese” Perez, on November 18, 2020. Paul was also preceded in death by seven siblings, Doe, Jessie, Richard, and Joe Perez, Juanita Kamos, Ruby Cuellar, and Connie Granados.

Paul was a proud United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and a member of Van Wert Post 178 of the American Legion.

He was a member of Van Wert St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and the United Auto Workers. Paul had been employed as a machinist and retired from International Harvester in Fort Wayne after 34 years of service.

Combined funeral services for Paul and Marie will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Will Haggis II officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Military honors will be rendered by combined units of Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Preferred Memorials: Alzheimer’s Association,

Funeral arrangements have been made with the assistance of Brickner Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.