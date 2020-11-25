4-H Holiday Light Show times announced

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert 4-H Exchange Club would like to invite area residents to the 13th annual Holiday Lights at the Fair.

In 2007, the club started with only 13 displays and 500 vehicles drove through. This year’s show has over 120 displays and an estimated 4,500 vehicles are expected to drive through. Exhibits are themed around the holidays and are supplied by local businesses, individuals, churches, and clubs.

Opening night is Wednesday November 25, from 6-9:30 p.m., and the display is open every Thursday through Sunday from November 26-December 13, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. From December 17-25 it is open every night from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Carriage rides through the light dhow will be November 25 and December 11-12 by reservation only. Masks are required during the carriage rides. Contact Cindy (419.203.1413) to reserve a carriage ride time.​ ​Santa Claus will be at the light dhow every Saturday night.

The cost is $5 per car to drive through and $10 a car for a carriage ride. To access the display, enter at Fox Road Gate 4. Decals (limited amount) are also available for purchase for $15 to enjoy the light show unlimited times.

For more information, contact Jay 419.203.2234 or Cindy 419.203.1413 or visit the 4-H Exchange Club Holiday Light Show Facebook page.

The Van Wert County 4-H Exchange group is composed of youths ages 13-18 from all areas of the county. This event is a fundraiser for the group to help support the cost to host out-of-state 4-H members or travel to other states during the summer. The 4-Hers experience the host club’s culture and lifestyle, build friendships, and learn more about other areas of the country, making memories that last forever.