6 more deaths, 158 confirmed new cases

VW independent/submitted information

As of Wednesday, the Van Wert County General Health District reported six additional deaths of Van Wert County residents who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths for county residents to 18.

The Health District also reported an increase in 158 confirmed cases since last Thursday, November 19, for a total of 969 cases. Due to the increase in the number of confirmed cases, health officials are not releasing age ranges at this time.

For daily updates visit the dashboard on the www.coronavirus.ohio.gov site and click on or select Van Wert County. When the county is selected, the dashboard shows total number of cases, which includes probable cases. To see the total confirmed cases, select confirmed cases.