Lima man sent to prison on sex charges

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Lima man was sentenced to prison on sex-related counts this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Duane Young Jr., 52, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, with credit for 100 days already served, on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the third degree, and 60 days in jail, with credit for all 60 days already served, on two counts of sexual imposition, each a misdemeanor of the third degree.

Young was also classified as a Tier 2 sex offender and must register every 180 days for the next 25 years.

Also sentenced was Dustin Cooper, 36, of Van Wert, who was given 120 days in jail, with credit for 45 days already served, on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Three people also entered changes of pleas during hearings this week in Common Pleas Court.

Jose Sanchez, 42, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. He also pleaded guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with a second fourth-degree felony count of domestic violence. He was then sentenced to 12 months in prison on each count, with the prison terms to run at the same time, and was given credit for 72 days already served.

Forrest Houseworth III, 37, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and Houseworth will appear for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Timothy Allerton, 41, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and vandalism, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 22.