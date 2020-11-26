Bruce A. Custer

Bruce A. Custer, 59, of Homosassa, Florida, went to be with our Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020.

He leaves behind his parents, Rolland and Carolyn (Marsee) Custer of Homosassa, Florida; his brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Dawn Custer of Anywhere, USA; their three children, Christopher Kluge and wife Katy, Meghan Timko and husband Steve, and Kenneth Custer. Bruce also leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law, Karlene and Richard Anderson of St. Paris; and their three children, Jonathan Ellinger, Jessica and husband TJ Rouch, and Jayde Anderson. He also leaves behind many aunts, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and good friends.

Bruce was born September 24, 1961, in Celina. He grew up in Rockford, where he graduated from Parkway Local Schools in 1980. In 1985, he moved to Urbana and worked for Kroger of Urbana before pursuing a living with Honda of America in Anna. He then moved to Homosassa, Florida, in 2003 to be close to his parents. Of all the things he loved to do, his favorites were playing Texas Hold ‘Em with his friends and riding his motorcycle.

Bruce was cremated at the Hooper Funeral Home of Homosassa, Florida, and his remains will be held by his family until such a time a memorial can be arranged in Ohio. Bruce’s ashes will be spread among family members at several locations to include Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, Riverside Cemetery in Rockford, and Greasy Hollow Cemetery and Yoakum Cemetery, both in Speedwell, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.