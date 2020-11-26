Mary Alice Krendl

Mary Alice Krendl, 89, of Delphos, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born August 3, 1931, in Mount Clemens, Michigan, to Joseph and Monica (Thwaites) Schulte, who both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to John M. (Jack) Krendl on November 21, 1953, and he passed away November 12, 2014.

She is survived by nine children, Lee (Kathy) Krendl of Van Wert, David (Debbie) Krendl of Delphos, Julie (Chris) Ernst of Batavia, Pat (Linda) Krendl of Cridersville, Kurt (Lucy) Krendl of Ada, Laura Stocksdale of Delphos, Thomas (Teresa Velasquez) Krendl of Marana, Arizona, Joe (Cindy) Krendl of Continental, and Jeff (Tracy) Krendl of Fort Jennings; 26 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three siblings, Irvin Schulte, Margret (Peg) Damman, and Thomas Schulte; two children, Michael and Matthew Krendl; a daughter-in-law, Marcy Krendl; and one great-granddaughter, Faith Osting.

After eight years of piano lessons as a child, Mary played the piano and organ for many church functions in her hometown of Mount Clemens, Michigan, and Delphos St. John’s, and accompanied soloists-students at St. John’s until her rheumatoid arthritis kept her from playing later in life. The piano was one vice she truly loved.

She and her late husband, Jack, worked closely together building Krendl Machine Company into a prospering Delphos manufacturing facility, starting in the 1960s, which is still owned and managed by several of the children. Early on in her married life, Mary belonged to Phi Delta Sorority in Delphos, as well as the CD of A (Catholic Daughters of America). Her life revolved around raising 11 children and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she looked forward to their summer vacations, which were always spent at the lake cottage in Parry Sound, Ontario, where they developed some great longtime friendships.

Thanks to the many wonderful caregivers who looked after our mother for the last few years, especially Ann Marie, Cindy, and Kerrie. Because of their personal care she was able to remain at home for the rest of her days on this earth.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Scott Perry celebrant. The funeral mass will be open to the public. Following the mandates from Ohio, social distancing and masks are required. The committal and graveside services will be held privately for immediate family members only.

Memorial contributions can be given to Putnam County Hospice and Palliative Care and St. John the Evangelist Church Foundation.