Elks name Nov. Students of the Month

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, has selected Hanna Young, a senior at Lincolnview High School, and Lindsey Schumm, a senior at Crestview High School, as the November recipients of its Students of the Month program.

Lindsey Schumm

Hanna Young

Students are nominated by their respective high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation, along with a certificate from Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, with the possibility of being named Student of the Year.

Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements: Volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship, and scholarship.

The program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for their achievements in school and community. The Elks recognize and praise these students for their accomplishments, their activities, and their contributions to society through this program.