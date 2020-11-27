VWHS Theatre Dept.’s Tarzan musical prepares to stream

VWHS Theatre Department students rehearse for Disney’s Tarzan, The Stage Musical. VWHS photo

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Theatre Department announces that its production, Disney’s Tarzan®, The Stage Musical, will be available for streaming from Wednesday through Sunday, December 9-13.

The musical, based on Tarzan of the Apes by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Disney’s 1999 animated film and the book by David Henry Hwang, was filmed at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. With music and lyrics by Phil Collins, audience members will also enjoy all the popular melodies from songs such as “You’ll Be In My Heart,” “Son of Man,” and “Two Worlds.”

Set deep in the jungle, ​TarzanÒ,​ The Stage Musical ​focuses on stories of family, love, acceptance, and determination.

Local residents can enjoy the production from the comfort of their own homes. Streaming times vary to accommodate all time zones. Ticketing and streaming services provided by ShowTix4U. Three ticket options are available, including Single Viewer, Scarlet Package, and Gray Package. Tickets can be purchased now on the VWHS Theatre Department website (https://VWHSTheatre.weebly.com).

As the school department looks to continue its financial security for future productions, it is asking for each viewer to purchase a code, and in situations where there are additional family members, the package deal. ​ 2020 Musical Production Sponsors include Eastside Auto Repair and Sales, Tisha Fast State Farm Insurance Agency, Vancrest Health Care Center of Van Wert, Unverferth Dentistry, Eaton Corporation, and Van Wert Manor.

Disney’s ​Tarzan, the Stage Musical ​is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (​www.MTIShows.com​).