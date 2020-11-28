Ken A. Davies

Ken A. Davies, 53, of Van Wert, died at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Van Wert Health.

Ken A. Davies

He was born June 5, 1967, in Lima, the son of Rees O. Davies, who preceded him in death, and Diane (Harrison) Davies, who survives in Van Wert.

In addition to his mother, survivors include two sisters, Kay Lynne Baker of St. Marys and Kris (Dallas) Welker of Van Wert; a brother, Kevin Davies of Van Wert; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; his beloved dog Sheba; and many friends.

Ken was a 1985 graduate of Van Wert High School. He was employed at Stewart Sales Group of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and previously worked at Findlay Industries.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Lance Hostetler officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City

Visitation is from 11 a.m. Wednesday until the time of services at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society Building Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.