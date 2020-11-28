Linda Lee Brubaker

Linda Lee Brubaker, 82, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:02 a.m. Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

Linda Lee Brubaker

She was born December 2, 1937, in Van Wert, the daughter of Clark Edgar Spitler and Susan Patricia (Benner) Spitler, who both preceded her in death. On October 22, 1961, she married Robert Dean Brubaker, who passed away December 1, 2003.

Survivors include her four children, Pamela Sue (Brad) Hasis of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Robert D. “Bob” (Susan) Brubaker Jr. of Van Wert, David L. (Yvonne) Brubaker of Van Wert, and Chad A. (Christa) Brubaker of Mansfield; nine grandchildren, Jeremy (Sarah) Hasis, Justin (Rachel) Hasis, Duaine Healy, Luke (Sarah) Brubaker, Leah Brubaker, Noah Brubaker, Cara Brubaker, Caden Brubaker, and Caelyn Brubaker; and six great-grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Clark Edgar Spitler Jr., and one sister, Nancy Jones-Jacoway.

Linda attended International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was the secretary at the former Calvary United Methodist Church in Van Wert and was a homemaker.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 4, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 4 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Heart Association or Van Wert County Humane Society Building Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.