Shop local during Small Business Saturday

VW independent/submitted information

For a decade, Small Business Saturday, designated as the Saturday following Thanksgiving, has brought focus to the many independent and locally owned brick and mortar businesses located within communities across the country — although the promotion is often overshadowed this weekend by big box Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping campaigns.

Because of the COVID-19 shutdown earlier in the year, fewer people are shopping in person, preferring to shop online to keep safe. In addition, COVID-19 restrictions on how and when brick-and-mortar businesses can be open has also had a negative impact on shops and stores that can struggle to survive even in good years.

Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price said his organization is excited to promote Small Business Saturday and urges local shops to shop Van Wert’s downtown boutiques, independent stores, and salons, as well as other local individual- and family-owned small businesses.

“’Tis the season to shop small and get all your holiday shopping done early,” he noted. “It’s also a great opportunity to find those perfect memories and gifts.”

Each participating store will feature individual promotions and special items targeted to Small Business Saturday. Price said he encourages residents to make a special effort this Saturday to shop local and help community stores survive what has been a highly challenging year for many.

Shoppers are urged to wear masks and maintain social distancing to ensure their safety and that of local store personnel.