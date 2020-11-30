Keith B. Beams

Keith B. Beams, 86, of Delphos, passed away at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

He was born April 4, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Bernard and Jennie (Fetters) Beams, who both preceded him in death. Keith married the former Barbara E. Hines, who also preceded him in death. Together, they shared years of memories.

Keith attended Celina City and Center Township schools and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Zollner Piston in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after 30 years.

Keith is survived by his grandchildren, Lindsay (Gregg) Temple of Bryan and Jordan (Joe) Lautzenheiser of Van Wert; two great-grandchildren, Lydia Temple of Bryan and Izabelle Lautzenheiser of Van Wert; a sister, Mary Jane (David) Cron; three nephews, Christopher (Kim) Cron, Joseph (Kim) Cron, Andy (Bridgette) Cron, all of Celina; and one niece, Dionne (Randy) Wiley of New Bremen.

Keith was also preceded in death by his son, Robin Beams.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, in Ridge Cemetery near Middle Point, with the Rev. Stuart Wyatt officiating. Military honors will be rendered by combined units of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and American Legion Post 178, both of Van Wert.

While family and friends are invited to attend Keith’s graveside service, we require that guests maintain social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

