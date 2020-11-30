Patricia Louise Klewer

Patricia Louise Klewer, 91, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:40 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Celina Manor.

She was born February 1, 1929, in Van Wert, the daughter of Raymond Waldron and Marcile (McCollum) Waldron, who both preceded her in death. She married Rudy J. Klewer, who also preceded her in death in 1992.

Survivors include her two children, Ron Rosendahl and Kathy (Scott) Shellhammer, both of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Brian (Amber) Miller of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Nathan Rosendahl of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, and Aimee (Brian) Bassett of Van Wert; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Evans of Van Wert.

Patricia was preceded in death by her stepfather Chester Tribolet; two children, Rick Rosendahl and Pamela Kay Rosendahl; and two brothers, Gary Tribolet and Jack Tribolet.

She was a 1947 graduate of Van Wert High School and a homemaker.

Visitation is from noon-1 p.m. Friday, November 4, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society Building Fund.

