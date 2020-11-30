Van Wert adjusts boys’ hoops schedule

Van Wert independent sports

Due to several postponements, Van Wert’s 2020-2021 boys’ basketball schedule has a different look to it.

Last Friday and Saturday’s games against Crestview and Lincolnview were postponed and this Friday’s scheduled home game against Parkway has been postponed and has not yet been rescheduled.

The December 11 Western Buckeye League opener at Defiance has also been moved to Monday, January 4, and the December 12 game against Kalida has been postponed.

The December 18 home game vs. Wapakoneta is now slated to be the season opener for the Cougars, and the first road game of the year will be the following night at Wayne Trace.