Weekend roundup: hoops, bowling

Van Wert independent sports

Basketball

Crestview 55 Miller City 45 (boys)

MILLER CITY — Crestview’s Kalen Etzler scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help the Knights win their season opener, 55-45 at Miller City on Saturday.

Six of Etzler’s points came in the third quarter, then the 6-8 senior added eight more in the fourth period.

Crestview led 12-5 after one quarter but trailed 23-22 at halftime. However, the Knights opened the third period with a 12-2 run and led 34-25 midway through the quarter. Miller City managed to trim the deficit to three, 36-33, but Crestview enjoyed a 19-12 scoring advantange in the final period.

Carson Kreischer scored 12 points for the Knights (1-0), Gavin Etzler added nine, including a pair of treys and JJ Ward finished with six points.

Miller City (0-1) also had a pair of scorers in double figures – Austin Ruhe scored 16 and Ross Neise added 13.

Crestview is scheduled to play at Lima Central Catholic on Friday and at Parkway on Saturday.

Ottoville 54 Lincolnview 42 (girls)

OTTOVILLE — A slow start and turnovers came back to haunt Lincolnview in a 54-42 non-conference loss to Ottoville at L.W. Heckman Gymnasium on Saturday.

The Lancers committed 10 of their 27 turnovers in the first quarter and trailed 15-5. Ottoville led 28-16 at halftime and 42-29 after three quarters.

Zadria King was a bright spot for Lincolnview, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Carsyn Looser chipped in with nine points. Kendall Bollenbacher tallied eight points and six rebounds, and Makayla Jackman and Sami Sellers each finished with five points.

The Lancers won the rebounding battle 26-19.

Ottoville (1-0) is scheduled to host Fort Jennings on Tuesday and Lincolnview (1-1) is scheduled to play at Paulding on Thursday.

Ottoville’s Nicole Knippen led all scorers with 15 points, while Shayla German finished with 12.

Bowling

St. Henry 1708 Lincolnview 1473

At Olympic Lanes on Saturday, St. Henry’s Jackson Heithbrink bowled a 213-186-399 series and led the Redskins to a 1708-1473 win over Lincolnview.

Alex Wyatt (152-202-354) and Warren Mason (191-163-354) each led the Lancers, followed by Preston Bugh (125-142-267), Jase Delgado (129-123-252), and Adam Berryman (127-119-246).

Lincolnview is scheduled to return to action against Ottawa today at Highland Lanes.