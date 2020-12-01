Early surge helps Crestview top Parkway

Van Wert independent sports

ROCKFORD — Crestview started fast then held on for 47-43 season-opening non-conference girls’ basketball win over Parkway on Tuesday night.

The Lady Knights jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter, then went on to enjoy a 25-12 halftime lead. Parkway outscored Crestview 17-11 but trailed 36-29 entering the final period.

Cali Gregory led Crestview with 11 points, including a pair of triples in the fourth quarter. Bailey Gregory added 10 points, Olivia Cunningham added eight, and Laci McCoy and Kylie Etzler each added six points.

Parkway had three scorers in double figures, with Paige Williamson pouring in a game-high 13 points, while Gabrielle Stober scored 11 and Emiree Knittle added 10.

Crestview (1-0) is scheduled to host Spencerville on Thursday and Parkway (0-1) is scheduled to play at St. Henry the same night.