HS bowling roundup: Cougars, Lancers

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert and Celina split their Western Buckeye League bowling match at Olympic Lanes on Monday, while Ottawa-Glandorf swept Lincolnview in non-conference action at Highland Lanes.

Van Wert 2297 Celina 2234 (girls)

The Lady Cougars fell behind early after the first traditional game but bounced back in the second traditional game to take the lead. However, the five-game Baker set the saw Celina cut into the lead after the first three Baker games, and the Bulldogs later trimmed the lead down to single pin digits going into the fifth frame of the fourth Baker game.

The turning point came in the in the last five frames of the fourth, when Van Wert bowled six out of seven strike balls and built a 57-pin lead going into the last game, then closing it out with a solid 176 Baker game while averaging 172 per game for the five baker games.

Leading the way in the traditional games was sophomore Ryleigh Hanicq and she received solid help from seniors Hanna Say and Lorrie Decker in the second traditional games.

Celina 2793 Van Wert 2716 (boys)

Van Wert’s Landon Nowak bowled a two-game series of 432 and Aidyn Sidle finished with a 410, but Celina got hot in the five-game Baker set to defeat the Cougars 2793-2716.

The Cougars are scheduled to host Wapakoneta on Monday and the bowling team will be live streaming on the Van Wert High School Bowling Facebook page whenever possible.

Ottawa-Glandorf 1336 Lincolnview 1298

Lincolnview’s Katrina Behrens topped all bowlers with a 178-152-330 series, but Ottawa-Glandorf posted a 1336-1298 victory.

Brice Pruden (147-118-265), Lily Price (136-112-248), Danni Piske (113-121-234) and Melody Gorman (89-132-221) rounded out the scoring for Lincolnview.

Willow Hoorman led Ottawa-Glandorf with a 162-151-313 series.

Ottawa-Glandorf 1695 Lincolnview 1536 (boys)

Ottawa-Glandorf had three bowlers roll a 364 series or better and the Titans defeated Lincolnview 1695-1536.

Preston Bugh (172-159-331) led the Lancers, followed by Adam Berryman (176-146-322) and Justin Braun (180-142-322), James Reinhart (154-145-299), Alex Wyatt (142) and Jase Delgado (120).

Lincolnview is scheduled to return to action Thursday at Defiance.