YW concludes Hunger-Homelessness Awareness Month

Shown is a collage of various Hunger-Homelessness Awareness Month activities conducted by the YWCA of Van Wert County. photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

November is Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month and the YWCA of Van Wert County recently concluded several events to bring awareness to the problem of hunger and homelessness and assist those in need in this community.

Through the YWCA’s annual Scarf Bombing project, 700 packets of winter wear (hats, scarves, gloves) were placed in five area parks on November 6 for those in need. Parks included Jubilee and Franklin parks in Van Wert, Ohio City’s Fireman’s Park, Middle Point Ball Park, and Edgewood Park in Convoy.

These packets were made possible through donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations within the community and YWCA fundraising events. Packets were put together by YWCA staff and Van Wert High School CEO student Janie Trejo.

“Our first Scarf Bombing project was in 2018 with 200 units in one local park. We knew there was a need when those units disappeared within a few hours,” said YWCA Outreach Coordinator Julie Schaufelberger. “The project has grown since then to 700 units and five parks and, overall, there were less than a dozen packets left. We are proud to be able to help so many people with something as simple as hats, scarves, and gloves.”

On Friday November 13, a “Cardboard Brigade” was held in downtown Van Wert between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. YWCA staff members posted themselves at the corners of Main and Washington streets holding cardboard signs similar to those held by individuals experiencing homelessness. The signs featured statistics and causes for homelessness in Ohio.

“Domestic violence is the leading cause of homelessness for women. Over 40 percent of homeless individuals are employed and many who experiencing homelessness are mentally ill,” said YWCA Director of Victim Services Jamie Evans. “These are just some of the staggering statistics that were eye opening for many drivers and pedestrians who read our cardboard signs.”

Local schools also collaborated in the homelessness awareness effort. Fourth graders at Crestview viewed a video recording of the book The Lady in the Box, which discusses the efforts of a pair of siblings who attempt to help a woman suffering from homelessness in their neighborhood, and their increased awareness of the plight of those who are homeless. Katelyn Short, school social worker with the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center, conducted follow-up questions and activities with the students.

“Students worked together to develop a list of what was done in the book for the lady experiencing homelessness,” Short said. “The students were able to explore ways that they can help those that are experiencing homelessness, with the greatest gift of giving hope.”

Led by Elementary Guidance Counselor Tonia Verville, Lincolnview sixth-grade students made a list of 100 things for which they were grateful prior to watching the video. After watching, students discussed how many of them listed their home as part of their list. Van Wert City Elementary School also has plans to view the video and conduct follow-up activities in January as a different part of its curriculum. The video of The Lady in the Box can be found on the YWCA’s website (www.ywcavanwert.org) or the YWCA’s YouTube page for those who may be doing online learning or home schooling. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9Ho2bYoMxw).

The YWCA is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation.