Area man gets prison terms on sex counts

Van Wert independent

An Auglaize County man was sentenced to prison in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on sex-related charges.

Sean Lederer, 48, of New Hampshire, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge of rape, a felony of the first degree, and 36 months in prison on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony offense. Judge Martin D. Burchfield credited Lederer with 207 days already served, and ordered that both sentences be served at the same time.

Lederer was also designated as a Tier 3 sex offender and will have to register every 90 days for life.

Donald O’Day, 43, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday, December 21.