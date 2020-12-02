Cheryl Ann Johnson

Cheryl Ann Johnson, 76, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:41 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Van Wert Health.

She was born August 29, 1944, in Van Wert, the daughter of Paul George and Ellen (McClain) Mohr, who both preceded her in death. On February 15, 1964, she married Leonard R. Johnson, who survives.

Other survivors include her three children, Brian P. (Vickie) Johnson of Kissimmee, Florida, Chad M. Johnson of Columbus, and Rachele (Fred) Shepard of Cloverdale; three grandchildren, Frederick (Emily) Shepard, Jason (Anna) Shepard, and Timothy Shepard; a great-grandson, Nolan Ryan Shepard; and a brother, Dr. Myron Mohr of Van Wert.

Cheryl was a 1962 graduate of Oakwood High School and attended International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was deputy clerk in the Van Wert Probate and Juvenile Court for 30 years. She was a member and past matron of Van Wert Chapter 48, Order of the Eastern Star, and was past district deputy of District 8. Cheryl was also a member of First Church of God of Van Wert and the Red Hat Society.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 5, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Ben Brigham officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

