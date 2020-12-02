Dorothy Lillich

Dorothy “Jeanne” Lillich, 90, formerly of Celina, peacefully went to be with the lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020, in Beavercreek.

Dorothy ‘Jeanne’ Lillich

She was married to her childhood sweetheart, Frederick Lillich, for 65 years.

Homemaking and cooking for her family were her passions, including making large, delicious holiday meals. At Christmas, she baked her much loved Hungarian nut roll, always a family favorite, the recipe for which was passed down from her grandmother, a Hungarian immigrant. Jeanne had a green thumb and always had beautiful flower gardens. The critters in her backyard benefited from her love of animals and were well fed daily. She will be fondly remembered as a woman of faith with a kind sweet spirit.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick, and a daughter, Vicki.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Kay); one daughter, Pamela; two grandchildren, Christopher and Michael (Trisha); two great-grandchildren, Claire and Conner; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

To leave a memory of Dorothy or a special message for the family, go to https://www.newcomerdayton.com.