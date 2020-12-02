Food drive scheduled at Trinity Friends

VW independent/submitted information

West Ohio Food Bank, a United Way of Van Wert County agency, will be distributing shelf stable food and produce at Trinity Friends Church on Wednesday, December 9, from 1-3 p.m. or until food is gone.

Due to Covid-19, this mobile food drive will be a “drive-thru only” event.

The Ohio National Guard has volunteered its time to help with the set-up and distribution of the food items during this event.

The mobile food pantry will set up at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert. Enter through the south parking lot. Recipients must have a valid photo ID in order to receive food and may be asked to fill out an optional survey.

For more information, call the United Way of Van Wert County office at 419.238.6689.