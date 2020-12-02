VW County dog licenses available for sale

VW independent/submitted information

According to Van Wert County Auditor Phillip Baxter announced that dog tags can be purchased by mail, online, or at one of the following locations:

Van Wert County Auditor’s Office, Room 205, Van Wert County Courthouse

Animal Clinic of Van Wert, 13995 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert

Emme Lu’s, 7079 U.S. 127, Van Wert

Ohio City Express, 511 W. Carmean St., Ohio City

Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, 109 W. Tully St., Convoy

The Bear’s Den, 18191-A Lincoln Highway, Middle Point

Willshire Road Dog, 603 Rockford Road, Willshire

County residents may purchase dog tag online at www.doglicenses.us/oh/vanwert/ (a convenience fee will apply).

The county auditor encourages local residents to purchase by mail or online when possible. Those purchasing by mail should include a self-addressed, stamped envelope, along with the proper fee. Those purchasing tags at one of the above locations should take their applications with them, if one was received by mail.

The cost for individuals is $17 per tag, while a penalty of $17 per one-year tag must be paid, in addition to the tag cost, for licenses purchased for dogs 3 months old or older after January 31, 2021.

A three-year tag can be purchased for $51, while a lifetime tag is $170. Both can be purchased at the Auditor’s Office.

Kennel licenses are $85 for five tags. Additional tags cost $1 each. There is a penalty of $85 for kennel tags purchased after January 31, 2021.

All dogs ages 3 months and older require a dog license.

For more information, contact Kaitlyn at the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office at 419.238.0843.