14 more county residents die of COVID-19

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports 14 additional deaths of residents of Van Wert County who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths for county residents to 32. The age ranges for the deceased include one age 60-69, three age 70-79, seven age 80-89, and three age 90-99.

There are active outbreaks of COVID-19 at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert and Van Wert Manor. For the number of cases at each facility, go to the www.coronavirus.ohio.org website and visit the “Long-Term Care Facilities” data under the dashboard.

There is an increase of 167 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, November 25, for a total of 1,136 confirmed cases.

The Health District asks that county residents continue to be patient with its office and staff, which are experiencing some unexpected building maintenance issues forcing much of the staff to work remotely this week.

Those who contact the office should leave a voicemail and a staff member will return their calls as soon as possible. Those waiting for test results, or who ave tested positive, should stay home and wait for Health District staff to contact them.

For daily updates, visit the www.coronavirus.ohio.gov site and click on the dashboard. The dashboard shows total cases when Van Wert County is selected, and you must select “confirmed” to see the difference in confirmed versus probable cases.