Lancer grapplers top Crestview 36-30
Van Wert independent sports
It was Crestview’s first ever varsity wrestling match, but it was Lincolnview that came out on top 36-30 during Thursday night’s dual match between the two Northwest Conference rivals at Lincolnview High School. Results are listed below.
106 – Gavin Grubb (CV) won by forfeit
113 – double void
120 – double void
126 – Joey Sawyer (LV) pinned Levi Grace (CV)
132 – Jaden Renner (CV) won by forfeit
138 – Dylan Hensely (LV) pinned Holden Thornel (CV)
145 – Asher Hubble (LV) pinned Evan Sowers (CV)
152 – double void
160 – Jaden Hubble (LV) won by forfeit
170 – Joel Bill (LV) pinned Bryan Myers (CV)
182 – Donovan Wreath (CV) won by forfeit
195 – Tyler Hart (CV) won by forfeit
220 – Tyler Ulrey (LV) pinned Trevon Barton (CV)
285 – Louis Ulrey (LV) pinned Landon Friemoth CV)
Exhibition matches
145 – Lance Stuckey (LV) pinned Jaden Renner (CV)
220 – Braxton Coil (LV) pinned Tyler Hart (CV)
Both teams are scheduled to compete at the Lancer Invitational on December 12.
POSTED: 12/03/20 at 10:49 pm.