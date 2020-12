Van Wert Health President/CEO Jim Pope cuts the ribbon Thursday to officially open Van Wert Health’s new 86,000-square-foot hospital facility, which begins taking patients on Friday, while staff and guests look on. Pope also thanked all those involved in the project, while Pastor Matt Braun of LifeHouse Church blessed the facility and Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward issued a proclamation as part of the ceremony. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent