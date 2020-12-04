Kreischer, Etzler lead Knights by LCC

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

LIMA — Crestview withstood a furious fourth quarter rally by Lima Central Catholic and the Knights improved to 2-0 with a 51-46 win over the Thunderbirds at E.C. Herr Gymnasium on Friday night.

Buckets by Kalen Etzler and Carson Kreischer late in the third quarter gave Crestview a 44-33 lead to start the final period, but the Thunderbirds cranked up defensive pressure, then went on an 8-0 run, including free throws by Evan Unruh and Rossy Moore to trim the deficit to three, 44-41 with 5:46 left.

Lima Central Catholic (1-2) would draw no closer as the Knights scored on a pair of key baskets by Kreischer to pull Crestview ahead 48-41. Kreischer led all scorers with 17 points.

A triple by Moore made it 48-44 with about four minutes left in the game, but Lima Central Catholic would score just once more on a layup by Moore with 51 seconds left in the game. The Thunderbirds had several other opportunities but were unable to capitalize. Crestview’s remaining points came on a basket by Brody Brecht and a foul shot by Gavin Etzler, who finished with 10 points.

The Knights struggled from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, going 1-of-7 and finishing the game 8-of-18.

“It was a really good team win for us,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “I’m proud of how well our guys executed the defensive game plan, and I thought we did a really good job of making (DeMarr) Foster and (Rossy) Moore’s touches tough. We played great help ‘D’.”

Unruh led Lima Central Catholic with 16, while Moore finished with 12 and Foster 10. As a team, the Thunderbirds were just 17-of-46 (37 percent) from the floor and 7-of-10 from the foul line, 26 rebounds and 12 turnovers.

By comparison, Crestview was 20-of-34 from the floor (59 percent) with 22 rebounds and 11 turnovers.

“Offensively we did a good job of executing our sets,” Etzler said. “We need to continue to work on our motion offense and move the basketball a little better, but overall, I’m really proud of our effort tonight.”

The game was tied 11-11 in the first quarter, but Crestview went on a 7-0 run to carry an 18-11 lead to begin the second period, then a steal and basket by Kalen Etzler put the Knights ahead 20-11. Etzler, who scored eight in the first quarter, went on to finish with 14 points.

Later in the quarter, Gavin Etzler hit a shot that gave Crestview a 26-18 advantage, then after a bucket by Kreischer, the 6-1 sophomore drilled a trey that put the Knights up 31-18.

Crestview is scheduled to play at Parkway tonight.

Scoring summary

Lima CC 11 13 9 13 – 46

Crestview 18 15 11 7 – 51