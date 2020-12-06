Gary A. Turner

Gary A. Turner, 69, of Van Wert, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

Gary was born January 31, 1951 in Minot, North Dakota. He was the son of Perry and Julia Turner, who both preceded him in death.

Gary was a 1969 graduate of Van Wert High School. After graduation, Gary enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. Upon discharge, Gary earned an associate’s degree in business from Capital University in Columbus. Gary was self-employed while residing in Columbus offering resume and employment placement services. Gary also lived in California, Colorado, and Arizona before returning to Van Wert. Gary loved Arizona, Ohio State Buckeyes football, and Ford Mustangs.

Gary is survived by a sister, Sheila (Tom) Deal of Wren. Gary will be missed by his family.

To honor Gary’s wishes he will be cremated and private services will occur at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

