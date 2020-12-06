Knights pick up wins over Parkway, DSJ

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview enjoyed a 2-0 day Saturday with basketball wins over Parkway and Delphos St. John’s. Below are recaps of both games.

Crestview 56 Parkway 38 (boys)

ROCKFORD – Kalen Etzler scored 23 points and pulled down a dozen rebounds and Crestview clamped down defensively on the way to a 56-38 win at Parkway on Saturday.

Crestview’s Kalen Etzler had a big night against Parkway. Wyatt Richardson/file photos

It was the season opener for the Panthers (0-1) while Crestview improved to 3-0.

Etzler scored nine points in the first quarter, including a pair of treys, and the game was tied 13-13 at the end of the period. Dylan Hughes and Gabe Schaaf each scored five in the quarter for Parkway.

Caden Slusher scored six of his team-high 16 points in the second quarter, but the Knights countered with a three-pronged attack of JJ Ward, Carson Kreischer and Etzler. Ward and Kreischer each put in three baskets and a free throw in the period, while Etzler added a pair of baskets and a foul show, and Crestview enjoyed a 33-24 halftime lead.

Hughes accounted for all five of Parkway’s third quarter points and the Knights extended their lead to 46-29 at the end of the period, then Etzler scored six of Crestview’s 10 points in the fourth quarter, while Hughes added five for Parkway, and finished with 13 points.

Kreischer finished with 14 points for the Knights and Ward added nine.

Parkway will host Versailles on Friday, while Crestview will begin the home portion of the schedule against NWC foe Columbus Grove on Friday, followed by Fort Recovery on Saturday.

Scoring summary

Parkway 13 11 5 9 – 38

Crestview 13 20 13 10 – 56

Crestview: Kalen Etzler 8-5-23; Gavin Etzler 1-0-2; Carson Hunter 1-1-3; Mitch Temple 1-0-2; JJ Ward 4-1-9; Carson Kreischer 6-2-14; Nathan Lichtle 1-0-3

JV: Parkway 32-31

Crestview 73 Delphos St. John’s 69 (girls)

CONVOY – An 80 percent showing from the free throw line was the difference, as Crestview bounced back from Thursday’s loss to Spencerville by holding on to defeat Delphos St. John’s 73-69 on Saturday.

Bailey Gregory scored 19 points against Delphos St. John’s.

The visitors scored 31 points in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Knights went 13-of-18 from the foul line in the final period and 20-of-25 in the game.

Crestview led 16-15 after the first quarter before outscoring Delphos St. John’s 15-7 in the second stanza for a 31-22 halftime lead. Bailey Gregory scored 10 of her 19 points in the first half, including a pair of triples, while Olivia Cunningham added seven of her 17 points.

Freshman Cali Gregory went to work in the third quarter, scoring 10 of her team-high 20 points by hitting two treys and, a basket and a pair of foul shots, but Delphos St. John’s countered with nine points by Paige Gaynier and seven by Melanie Koenig.

Gaynier added nine more in the fourth quarter, Elly Wrasman poured in nine, Emma Willa added eight and Koenig added five more, as the Lady Jays scored 31 in the quarter. Gaynier went on to finish with a game-high 31 points, while Koenig added 18 and Will tallied 11.

Delphos St. John’s (2-2) will travel to St. Marys Memorial on Tuesday, while Crestview (2-1) will play at Ottoville the same night.

Scoring summary

Crestview 16 15 16 26 – 73

St. John’s 15 7 16 31 – 69

Crestview: Bailey Gregory 7-2-19; Kylie Etzler 0-4-4; Cali Gregory 7-3-20; Laci McCoy 1-6-8; Myia Etzler 2-1-5; Olivia Cunningham 6-4-17

Delphos St. John’s: Melanie Koenig 8-2-18; Paige Gaynier 11-5-31; Emma Willa 3-2-11; Elly Wrasman 3-1-9

JV: Crestview 25-20