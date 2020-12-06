Lancer bowlers defeat Liberty-Benton

Van Wert independent sports

FINDLAY — Alex Wyatt rolled a 178-194-372 series to lead Lincolnview over Liberty-Benton 1516-1465 at AMF Sportsman Lanes on Saturday.

Warren Mason enjoyed a 203-130-333 series for the Lancers, followed by James Reinhart (151-147-298), Justin Braun (120-139-259), Jase Delgago (144) and Adam Berryman (110).

Isaac Teders led Liberty-Benton with a 155-208-363 series.

Lincolnview will face Coldwater Tuesday at Plaza Lanes in Celina.