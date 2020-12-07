CERT: House fire victim needs assistance

VW independent/submitted information

Early Sunday morning, Van Wert Fire Department, the Community Emergency Response Team, Van Wert Police Department, and AEP were dispatched to a house fire at 621 Center St. in Van Wert. The home suffered a total loss and left one man homeless for the holidays. Rescue crews were on the scene until 7 a.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported to responders or the homeowner.

Assistance needed for the homeowner include the following:

All household appliances

Adult male pants, 32×32

Adult male shirt, LG

Adult male shoes, size 9½

Adult male coat, LG

Donations will be accepted until Friday, December 11. Mark all donations “9748” to insure they go directly to the homeowner. All clothing donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1116 S. Washington St. in Van Wert. Monetary donations can be sent to The Van Wert County Foundation located, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert OH 45981.

For other donations or for more information, call the EMA office at 419.238.1300.

CERT is a United Way agency.