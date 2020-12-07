First Team All-Ohio!

Crestview’s Brody Brecht has been named Division VII First Team All-Ohio at running back by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Brecht finished his senior season by rushing for 1,630 yards and 19 touchdowns on 176 carries. Teammate Carson Kreischer was named Honorable Mention All-Ohio as an offensive lineman. Divisions IV and V All-Ohio teams will be announced on Tuesday, Divisions II and III on Wednesday, and Division I and the Mr. Ohio Football Award winner will be announced on Thursday. Photo by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent