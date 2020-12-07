Myles Stanton Parsons

Myles Stanton Parsons, 80, of Wren, passed away at 2:19 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Van Wert Health.

He was born July 27, 1940, in Van Wert, the son of Carl and Alice (McCray) Parsons, who both preceded him in death. On October 6, 1979, he married the former Carolyn J. Henry, who survives.

Myles was a 1959 graduate of Van Wert High School. He retired from Uniroyal Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana, in 1999 after 35 years of service. Myles enjoyed fishing and playing jokes with the grandkids. He was an auxiliary member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert, a member of Moose Lodge 1320 in Van Wert, and the Rockford Eagles.

Other survivors include his loving sons, Mike (Denise) Henry of Wren and Mick (Holly) Henry of Van Wert; five daughters, Julie (Bill) Childs of Payne, Jodie Kinnaley of Greenville, Tennessee, Marie (Kurt) Combs of Monroe, Indiana, Melissa Knous of Decatur, Indiana, and Mandy (Jason) Couts of Ohio City; 26 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Myles is also survived by four brothers, Carl (Judy) Parsons Jr. of Van Wert, Roger (Linda) Parsons of Ohio City, Doyle (Pam) Parsons of Scott, and Merle (Deb) Parsons of Van Wert; and two sisters, Shirley Arnet of Ellettsville, Indiana, and Romain (Donnie) Sparks of Martinsville, Indiana.

Myles was preceded in death by two sons, Cary Parsons and Mark Henry; a grandson, Kyle Combs; two brothers, Kenneth Parsons and Richard Parsons; and three sisters, Barbara Moorman, Betty Vaught, and Martha Belle Stripe.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, December 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Visitors are reminded to wear face coverings and practice social distancing for everyone’s safety.

Preferred memorials: Wren EMS.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.