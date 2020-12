VW County Health Dept. schedules meeting

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Health will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, December 14, in the health department conference room. The address is 1179 Westwood Drive, Suite 300, in Van Wert.

The meeting can also be accessed remotely at https://vwcounty.my.webex.com/vwcounty.my/j.php?MTID=m8e8cafbed42ef47577a83c134fc7a0f2; Meeting number: 132 427 5820; Password: 1179.