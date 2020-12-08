Player of the Year!

Along with earning First Team All-Ohio honors, Van Wert senior quarterback Owen Treece (above) has been named the Division IV Offensive Player of the Year by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. While leading the Cougars to the Division IV state championship, Treece completed 235-of-348 passes for 3,099 yards 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while logging 198 carries for 1,036 yards and 20 more touchdowns. Teammate Dru Johnson (below) was named First Team All-Ohio at wide receiver. Johnson caught 55 passes for 1,236 yards and 16 touchdowns. Turner Witten was named Second Team All-Ohio as an offensive lineman. Photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent