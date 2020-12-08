WCS holds ‘Grand Illumination’ event

VW independent/submitted information

Ariah and Energy Reichert flip the switch on Wren Christmas Society’s 2020 Christmas lighting. photo provided

WREN — Ariah and Emery Reichert, youngest members of the Wren Christmas Society, flipped the switch to turn on the Christmas lights for the Grand Illumination on Saturday, November 28.

The Christmas Society will host Santa and Mrs. Claus on Friday, December 18, and Saturday, December 19, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Santa House on the corner of Jackson Street and Ohio 49. Due to Covid-19 concerns, children will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap, but will be able to speak to him from the doorway of the Santa House.

Carriage rides have been canceled for this year, but there will be hot cocoa and cookies during Santa hours.

The Wren Christmas Society wishes everyone a very happy and healthy Christmas season.