5 arraigned on grand jury indictments in VW CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Five people were arraigned on grand jury indictments this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Amy Blatteau, 42, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while impaired, a felony of the third degree. She was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference will be held at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Samantha Lacy, 28, of Hilliard, entered a not guilty plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. She was released on a personal surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. January 5, 2021.

Jai Martin, 48, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree, and failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer (fleeing), a misdemeanor of the first degree. A $25,000 cash bond was set in the case and a telephone pretrial set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. January 6, 2021.

Joshua Lesko, 32, of Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to one count of violating a civil protection order, a felony of the fifth degree. A $25,000 cash bond was set in the case, as well as a “no contact” order, and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. January 6, 2021.

Joshua Sargent, 39, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating a civil protection order, each a felony of the fifth degree. A $25,000 cash bond was set in the case, as well as a “no contact” order, and a telephone pretrial conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 22.

Two people were also sentenced this week.

Narketta Mullins, 45, of Van Wert, was given two years of community control, including 90 days in jail, with credit for 40 days already served, on first-degree misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. She is also to be placed on electronically monitored house arrest beginning December 14 for the remainder of her jail term. She must also perform 200 hours of community service, undergo substance abuse and mental health counseling and any treatment recommended, and be medically compliant.

Nicholas Gardner, 34, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 90 days in jail on a count of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Gardner was also ordered to be pay restitution of $149.70 to Guy Metzger.

Shane Murphy, 28, of Hilliard, entered a plea of guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor of the first degree. The previous charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, was dismissed in exchange for Murphy’s guilty plea on the lesser charge.

Two people were also in court for bond violation hearings.

James Hayhurst, 36, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to appear for a court hearing. He was re-released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, on his pending case.

Zachary Smith, 22, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation since his arraignment. He was re-released on a surety bond, with a pretrial conference on his pending case set for 9:45 a.m. January 6, 2021.